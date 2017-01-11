NewsCivil rights activist, King colleague to speak at LaneCivil...

NewsCivil rights activist, King colle...

Civil rights activist, King colleague to speak at Lane

Civil rights activist, King colleague to speak at Lane lane Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/2017/01/11/lane/96464272/ The Lane College Chapter of the NAACP and the Jackson-Madison County Council will host the annual Martin Luther King Memorial program at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the T.R. White Sportsplex, located at 304 N. Hays in Jackson. "A focal point for this year's observance is making a commitment to encouraging unity in our communities, state and the nation," said local MLK Day chairwoman Martha Robinson.

