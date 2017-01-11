NewsCivil rights activist, King colleague to speak at LaneCivil...
Civil rights activist, King colleague to speak at Lane lane Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/2017/01/11/lane/96464272/ The Lane College Chapter of the NAACP and the Jackson-Madison County Council will host the annual Martin Luther King Memorial program at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the T.R. White Sportsplex, located at 304 N. Hays in Jackson. "A focal point for this year's observance is making a commitment to encouraging unity in our communities, state and the nation," said local MLK Day chairwoman Martha Robinson.
