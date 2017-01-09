Man dies in Bemis house fire

Man dies in Bemis house fire

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Jackson Sun

Man dies in Bemis house fire Madison County Fire Department has confirmed a man died early Monday morning after a house fire in Bemis. The remains of a burned out house are seen along Bemis Cemetery Road in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

