Jackson man charged in Armory shooting

Jackson man charged in Armory shooting Kyanedre Benson, 20, is charged with 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder after a Friday shooting in Brownsville. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/30/jackson-man-charged-armory-shooting/97270274/ 10 people were shot at a party at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville Friday night.

