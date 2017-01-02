First baby of 2017 'had to make a big...

First baby of 2017 'had to make a big appearance'

There are 12 comments on the The Jackson Sun story from Monday Jan 2, titled First baby of 2017 'had to make a big appearance'. In it, The Jackson Sun reports that:

First baby of 2017 'had to make a big appearance' First baby of 2017 "had to make a big appearance," mom says. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/2017/01/02/first-baby-2017-had-make-big-appearance/96081758/ Carrie Cherry holds her newborn baby Lila Lou at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

guest

Jackson, TN

#1 Monday Jan 2
Beautiful baby!!!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ducand5

Jackson, TN

#2 Monday Jan 2
Almost always a bastard Kneeger baby
guest wrote:
Beautiful baby!!!!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Traditional Family Values

Jackson, TN

#3 Monday Jan 2
guest wrote:
Beautiful baby!!!!
Great to see the newborn has it's father there. Traditional families are disappearing in Jackson. The father is usually only a sperm donor and abandons responsibilities.

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Traditional Family Values

Jackson, TN

#4 Monday Jan 2
Ducand5 wrote:
Almost always a bastard Kneeger baby

<quoted text>
You're right on there Duncan5.
Baby's daddy plants the seed and is absent for the responsibilities.
There are good arguments for sterilization.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Uncle Tom

Jackson, TN

#5 Monday Jan 2
Ducand5 wrote:
Almost always a bastard Kneeger baby

<quoted text>
you mean it was NOT black?

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Basketball Jones

Jackson, TN

#6 Monday Jan 2
Uncle Tom wrote:
<quoted text>

you mean it was NOT black?
White baby with white parents!!!
Can you believe it?

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dufferebt

Garden City, MI

#7 Monday Jan 2
Prolly born a fa$ could b worse than black hehehe

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Guest

Jackson, TN

#8 Tuesday Jan 3
Basketball Jones wrote:
<quoted text>

White baby with white parents!!!
Can you believe it?
Congratulations mom and dad!!!!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Guest

Jackson, TN

#9 Tuesday Jan 3
Ducand5 wrote:
Almost always a bastard Kneeger baby
Is that comment kind to anyone? Did it bless anyone?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duncand5

United States

#10 Tuesday Jan 3
guest wrote:
Beautiful baby!!!!
Lol what a hot mess you are! You almost got my code right! Sounds like you are trying to get me pushed off of the planet.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duncand5

United States

#11 Tuesday Jan 3
Guest wrote:
<quoted text>

Is that comment kind to anyone? Did it bless anyone?
I guess he is trying to disguise him or herself to be me.It's sort of weird and funny at the same time.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jackson, TN

#12 Tuesday Jan 3
Duncand5 wrote:
<quoted text>Lol what a hot mess you are! You almost got my code right! Sounds like you are trying to get me pushed off of the planet.
???

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

