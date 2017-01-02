There are on the The Jackson Sun story from Monday Jan 2, titled First baby of 2017 'had to make a big appearance'. In it, The Jackson Sun reports that:

First baby of 2017 'had to make a big appearance' First baby of 2017 "had to make a big appearance," mom says. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/2017/01/02/first-baby-2017-had-make-big-appearance/96081758/ Carrie Cherry holds her newborn baby Lila Lou at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.