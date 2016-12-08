Tennessee Lands 4-Star Football Recruit Five Months After Butch Jones Hired His Sister
There are 27 comments on the The Big Lead story from Thursday Dec 8, titled Tennessee Lands 4-Star Football Recruit Five Months After Butch Jones Hired His Sister. In it, The Big Lead reports that:
Trey Smith, a hulking 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle, is one of the best lineman in the country. Rivals has him as the 97th best player in the Class of 2017; 247 sports lists him as the 25th best player.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Big Lead.
|
United States
|
#1 Thursday Dec 8
It's FIVE star. And good grief about his sister. Some of you will try and screw up everything.
|
#2 Thursday Dec 8
Simple analysis- would his sister have been hired if Trey had already chosen Bama or another school........
Of course not!
|
#3 Thursday Dec 8
You don't know what you are taking about. She is a graduate of UT and starting working there when her brother was still in middle school.
|
#4 Thursday Dec 8
Heard Trey is great kid but this was a puzzling choice. He must think he is good enough at this very moment to be in the NFL cause he sure won't improve under Butch Jones.
And if anyone thinks that his sister being hired by Butch did not play a factor in his decision then you are a complete moron. Whether she worked there or not before.
|
#5 Thursday Dec 8
You are an idiot. Wake up and join the real world. No way Jones would have hired her. If so, why not years ago. LOL
Corruption everywhere. Does she even go to work? Doubtful. She is in easy street as long as he plays there.
|
#6 Thursday Dec 8
Every college does it! It's nothing new! If a top recruit says hire my brother or mom or girlfriend or whoever and I'll go there..Every coach in football will hire them..if no jobs are available they will create one..simple as that
|
#7 Thursday Dec 8
Thanks. That's what I thought.
|
#8 Thursday Dec 8
What you people probably don't know is that his sister was valedictorian of her class at usj, and when you're that bright, you don't need your football brother to get you a job. Not to mention you can't imagine the integrity of the whole family. Some of you people literally cannot stand for others to succeed and/or be happy.
|
#9 Friday Dec 9
Looks like UT doing image damage control. It's a big story everywhere. Check out the breaking news!
Cronyism as usual.
|
#10 Friday Dec 9
So the valedictorian used her brother to land a $50,000 a year job.
I thought USJ valedictorians became doctors and other top professionals, not lapdogs.
|
“I am what I am.”
Since: Nov 12
8,040
Location hidden
|
#11 Friday Dec 9
Then she was hired before Butch was hired? That would almost have to be necessarily true as I do believe Butch has only been there 5 seasons?
|
#12 Friday Dec 9
She worked in the basketball program several years ago. Had left and then applied for Jone's assistant. Breaking news reporting this. I'm sure there aren't good details, they're being evasive and protective.
Very convenient timing, don't you think?
Wonder if NCAA will investigate.
|
“I am what I am.”
Since: Nov 12
8,040
Location hidden
|
#13 Friday Dec 9
I wonder what the salary increase was from working with the Lady Vols and the NCAA was? Surely by her having worked for the NCAA she would know that this would raise eyebrows? Remember Petrino and that Arkansas fiasco from motorcycle wreck?**LMAO**
|
#14 Friday Dec 9
Chopper she had left the UT program and went to work for the SEC football compliance office, recently, very recently she was offered a better job at UT in their football compliance office. Couple months later number 1 college prospect brother picks UT where his sister just got a job.
Even if you're a UT fan you have to worry about what attention this will bring, you know how the other SEC teams are about getting the SEC & NCAA to investigate rival schools for every single little thing.
|
#15 Friday Dec 9
Would she have gotten the job if her brother wasn't a top player that Jones wanted desperately?
Perhaps, but probably not.
We'll see how deep NCAA looks into this.
|
“I am what I am.”
Since: Nov 12
8,040
Location hidden
|
#16 Friday Dec 9
When was her stint with the NCAA then? The article references that also.
|
#17 Friday Dec 9
I think any program will recognize her hiring for what it is: to secure the new hire's brother for a football scholarship.
Let's see how it plays out.
|
“I am what I am.”
Since: Nov 12
8,040
Location hidden
|
#18 Friday Dec 9
Just Googled her and read article from how UT is justifying/explaining her hire. She was a student manager for the women's bkb team under Holly. Interesting flow of career progression; Still will raise eyebrows for a while tho.
|
#19 Friday Dec 9
Boil it all down. UT is paying $50,000 a year to get top recruit, via a new job title for family member.
|
“I am what I am.”
Since: Nov 12
8,040
Location hidden
|
#20 Friday Dec 9
$50K seems cheap; what was Notre Dame offering?**LMAO**
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you fard on fist date
|33 min
|obviously
|5
|Okay guys and girls . I want post anymore for 6...
|56 min
|fudawn
|6
|Would you date someone missing a tooth or teeth?
|1 hr
|Omar
|6
|Hook and Tow LOOK at them sparks
|1 hr
|Called
|5
|Sacred Heart of Jesus High School awful
|1 hr
|Truth
|1
|Prosperity gospel
|2 hr
|Wrongmessage
|6
|Woodstock on the Square?
|2 hr
|guest
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC