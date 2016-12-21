Tennessee couple hosts warrior hunts
Lately, though, word is getting out about the couple, who host annual hunting events for wounded warriors at their Jackson, Tenn., lodge and property. What started a few years ago with four hunters and a lunch is growing fast; their latest hunt, on Nov. 19, included 12 wounded warriors, a community cookout, and music by Rockabilly Hall of Fame artist Stan Perkins.
