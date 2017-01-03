Tennessee: 1st guilty plea of 16 indicted in gang crackdown
There are 4 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Tennessee: 1st guilty plea of 16 indicted in gang crackdown. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
#1 Thursday Dec 29
Go into East Jackson with machine guns and wipe out the jungle monkey gang scum.
STRING THEM UP
United States
#2 Sunday Jan 1
If the gang members really new just how many snitches have infiltrated them they would join a Church. I have many friends around in law enforcement and in many different places. The fed's have so much information on gang activity in and around Jackson. Their phones are buggeg and being tracked even while off.And they have this team that consists of a man and a woman that goes out day or night and installs a very tiny GPS tracking divice on known gang members car,truck, boat ,camper, mmotorcycle's....House...They can hear a well seasoned gang members life in the raw...They already know you so just ride it out big boy's and (Girl's, too). They hear your activity on walkie talkies and citizens band also.You can not hide, it's only a matter of (Time) now.
United States
#3 Sunday Jan 1
There are no gangs in jackson I had a policeman tell me this after I called about activity on my street. lol
Glad the marshals and feds stepped in.
United States
#4 Monday Jan 2
Investigation's will go on for year's and they will never have a clue they all are being watched ....Hidden cameras and audio has been installed in all restaurant's and places of public that people wouldn't imagine in order to build major cases. You'll see.
