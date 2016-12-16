St. James Missionary donates bikes to Lincoln students Twenty-five Lincoln students got an early Christmas gift Friday from St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/2016/12/16/st-james-missionary-donates-bikes-lincoln-students/95518872/ Bicycles donated by St. James Missionary Baptist Church are hidden back stage at Lincoln Elementary School in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.