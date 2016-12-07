Juvenile charged in Monday shooting
Juvenile charged in shooting Monday in Jackson A male juvenile is charged with two counts of attempted murder in a shooting Monday morning Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/07/juvenile-charged-monday-shooting/95113704/ Jackson police have charged a male juvenile with two counts of attempted murder in a shooting Monday morning, according to a news release. Police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Morningside Drive around 1 a.m. Monday and found two juvenile victims with gunshot wounds, the release says.
