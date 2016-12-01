Jackson residents donate to Gatlinburg fire victims West Tennessee residents and business owners have partnered to donate to the families affected by the Gatlinburg fires. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/2016/12/01/art-honor-tattoo-accepts-supplies-gatlinburg-fire/94758474/ Huron Hall, owner of Art and Honor Tattoos in Jackson started a fundraiser for people in Gatlinburg.

