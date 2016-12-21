Five-Star Offensive Lineman Trey Smith Commits to Tennessee
The Vols got really good news today: five-star Trey Smith, the number one overall player in the ESPN 300 , committed to Butch Jones and the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State on ESPNU live this afternoon. The 6'5" offensive tackle from Jackson, TN is the #25 player in the nation in the 247 Composite .
