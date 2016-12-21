Chicago Cops Honor Dying Police Dog With Touching Last Call
Rachel had served 10 years in the department, where she worked tracking explosives. She recently developed a rapidly spreading cancer, according to Chicago Police Department's Facebook page .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JuniorDouche's Dad Disowns Him in Chruch!
|1 hr
|Whatever
|9
|Paul Allen
|2 hr
|Old School Mate
|26
|Obama unleashing destruction before leaving
|4 hr
|Anti Cosmic Satan...
|2
|"Doc" Briley finally getting his
|4 hr
|Anti Cosmic Satan...
|14
|Movie at the Ned
|4 hr
|Josh
|25
|mary gibson
|4 hr
|Pitiful You
|6
|Rollie Pollie LezDouche
|5 hr
|Pitbull and Parolees
|1
|Jackson walk Phase 2 - the Bemis Mill
|12 hr
|South
|246
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC