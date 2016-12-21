Canada 'falls short' in treating First Nations patients, says country's 1st female Indigenous sur...
Dr. Nadine Caron takes part in a traditional blessing before the start of a medical conference in Vancouver. A star on the basketball team of Simon Fraser University, she was more focused on winning championships than figuring out what she wanted to do after graduation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you fard on fist date
|33 min
|obviously
|5
|Okay guys and girls . I want post anymore for 6...
|56 min
|fudawn
|6
|Would you date someone missing a tooth or teeth?
|1 hr
|Omar
|6
|Hook and Tow LOOK at them sparks
|1 hr
|Called
|5
|Sacred Heart of Jesus High School awful
|1 hr
|Truth
|1
|Prosperity gospel
|2 hr
|Wrongmessage
|6
|Woodstock on the Square?
|2 hr
|guest
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC