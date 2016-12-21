Ford Focus lawsuit over driver's deat...

Ford Focus lawsuit over driver's death reinstated

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Business Insurance

A federal appeals court has reinstated a products liability lawsuit case filed by a widow whose husband was allegedly killed because of a defective steering system in his 2012 Ford Focus. Daniel A. Jackson, the husband of Victoria A. Jackson, died in May 2014 when, without warning, his 2012 Ford Focus darted across the center line into oncoming traffic and was struck head-on by a tow truck, according to Tuesday's ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in Victoria A. Jackson et al. v.

