3 killed in ongoing Gatlinburg wildfires
There are 1 comment on the WALB-TV Albany story from Tuesday Nov 29, titled 3 killed in ongoing Gatlinburg wildfires.
Gatlinburg Fire Department Chief Greg Miller said 12 additional people have been injured in the fire, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The fire department also said it had no reports of any missing persons.
United States
#1 Saturday Dec 3
May The Lord be with these people during this time while they mourn their loss. I pray for speedy recovery for those who recieved injuries.
