Vehicle believed to be stolen by a homicide suspect in Mississippi found in Lincoln Parish

During the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, July 6, 2017, deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department recovered a stolen 2001 Ford Taurus, gold in color that was earlier involved in a homicide in Jackson, MS. This vehicle, which was owned by the victim of the homicide, was recovered in the area of US 80 at Peachland Trailer Park.

