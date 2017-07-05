SP Plus Corporation , , a leader in parking management, ground transportation and ancillary services, announced its selection to manage the parking operations and shuttle services for the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, Mississippi. "We are pleased to announce the transition of our parking management to SP+ and Global Parking which will provide new shuttle services with Smart Drive and Zonar tracking technologies," said Chief Executive Officer Carl D. Newman.

