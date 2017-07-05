SP+ Selected to Manage Parking & Shuttle Services at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Air...
SP Plus Corporation , , a leader in parking management, ground transportation and ancillary services, announced its selection to manage the parking operations and shuttle services for the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, Mississippi. "We are pleased to announce the transition of our parking management to SP+ and Global Parking which will provide new shuttle services with Smart Drive and Zonar tracking technologies," said Chief Executive Officer Carl D. Newman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help with finding small town
|22 hr
|trump4eververever
|2
|The New Mayor Of Jackson MS.
|Mon
|Calhoon
|1
|Steve Harvey What a BORE
|Jul 2
|calhoon
|1
|Heroin and Opiate Drug Summit in Jackson
|Jul 1
|karkians
|1
|MHP Control Freaks are at it once again!
|Jun 30
|calhoon
|2
|WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11)
|Jun 30
|Just wondering
|9
|Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 mill...
|Jun 29
|Marry
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC