Save-A-Lot on Hanging Moss Road closing for good Saturday
Another grocery store in Jackson is closing its doors - the Save-A-Lot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson will shut down for good on Saturday. Needing anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million for building repairs, the Save-A-Lot Store will shut down on Saturday, July 8, after telling Jackson City Council it can no longer keep making its lease payments.
