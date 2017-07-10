Religious liberty or LGBT discrimination? Fight over Mississippi law continues
Rob Hill, State Director for the Human Rights Campaign, speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 22, 2017. A federal appeals court said Thursday that Mississippi can enforce a law that allows merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples, but opponents of the law immediately pledged to appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Tax The Bicycle GAGS riding on my roads
|Mon
|CALHOON
|1
|Steve Harvey What a BORE
|Jul 8
|ThomasA
|2
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Jul 6
|Ivan
|164
|Help with finding small town
|Jul 5
|trump4eververever
|2
|The New Mayor Of Jackson MS.
|Jul 3
|Calhoon
|1
|Heroin and Opiate Drug Summit in Jackson
|Jul 1
|karkians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC