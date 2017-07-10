Religious liberty or LGBT discriminat...

Religious liberty or LGBT discrimination? Fight over Mississippi law continues

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Alabama Live

Rob Hill, State Director for the Human Rights Campaign, speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 22, 2017. A federal appeals court said Thursday that Mississippi can enforce a law that allows merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples, but opponents of the law immediately pledged to appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
Tax The Bicycle GAGS riding on my roads Mon CALHOON 1
Steve Harvey What a BORE Jul 8 ThomasA 2
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Jul 6 Ivan 164
Help with finding small town Jul 5 trump4eververever 2
The New Mayor Of Jackson MS. Jul 3 Calhoon 1
Heroin and Opiate Drug Summit in Jackson Jul 1 karkians 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC