Reintroducing 'Cities Rising'

In 2014 , The Nation , America's leading source of progressive politics and culture, launched " Cities Rising ," an ongoing reporting series dedicated to capturing the progressive energy burbling up from the urban asphalt. With the election of Donald Trump, as protests rise across the country, our editors fiercely believe cities will continue to offer hope for remedying the problems of American society and creating a better, brighter, and more just tomorrow.

