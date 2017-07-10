Ole Miss to recognize slave labor on ...

Ole Miss to recognize slave labor on pre-Civil War buildings

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Houston Chronicle

This March 12, 2017, file photo shows a statue of a Confederate soldier on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The university announced Thursday, July 6, that it will post signs acknowledging that slaves built some structures on the main campus founded before the Civil War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
Tax The Bicycle GAGS riding on my roads Mon CALHOON 1
Steve Harvey What a BORE Jul 8 ThomasA 2
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Jul 6 Ivan 164
Help with finding small town Jul 5 trump4eververever 2
The New Mayor Of Jackson MS. Jul 3 Calhoon 1
Heroin and Opiate Drug Summit in Jackson Jul 1 karkians 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC