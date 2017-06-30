Mississippi man injured in crash near Goodland
Harmandeep Sidhu, 35, Jackson, Miss., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just before 8:30 p.m. Monday when he lost control of the 2012 Ford F150 he was driving, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The pickup went into the south ditch and struck an embankment, breaking an axle.
