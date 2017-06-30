JPD: 5-year-old appears to have shot,...

JPD: 5-year-old appears to have shot, killed himself; young boy identified

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

JACKSON, MS - JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy. Authorities have identified the child as Jayden Pempleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The New Mayor Of Jackson MS. 3 hr Calhoon 1
Steve Harvey What a BORE Sun calhoon 1
Heroin and Opiate Drug Summit in Jackson Jul 1 karkians 1
MHP Control Freaks are at it once again! Jun 30 calhoon 2
WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11) Jun 30 Just wondering 9
Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 mill... Jun 29 Marry 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at July 03 at 7:58PM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC