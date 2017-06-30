Jackson Mayor-elect Chokwe A. Lumumba's sworn into office
Lumumba's inauguration festivities have been going on since Friday leading up to the big day. These festivities included all Jacksonians and encompassed the vision of "Jackson, Mississippi - A Leader for Change in the Global South."
