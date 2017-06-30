Jackson Mayor-Elect Chokwe A. Lumumba's Inauguration schedule announced
Mayor-Elect Chokwe Antar Lumumba's Inaugural Committee announced the schedule for Lumumba's and the Jackson City Council members' inauguration festivities. Festivities will include all Jacksonians and encompass the vision of "Jackson, Mississippi - A Leader for Change in the Global South."
