Woman, son carjacked at Byram daycare
On Tuesday, around 8:30 p.m., four African-American males entered the parking lot of Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare Center on 3275 Davis Road in a small two-door red car. Two suspects got out of the car and approached the victim as the other two drove away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MHP Control Freaks are at it once again!
|51 min
|calhoon
|2
|WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11)
|8 hr
|Just wondering
|9
|Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 mill...
|Thu
|Marry
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Miss Mississippi 2017
|Jun 24
|Calhoon
|1
|Stolen items
|Jun 20
|Please Help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC