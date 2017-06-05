White lawmaker's lynching remark leads to private apologies

In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, Rep. Karl Oliver, R-Winona, listens to discussion during a meeting of the House Corrections Committee at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Oliver on Monday, June 5, 2017, is privately apologizing to many of his black colleagues, more than two weeks after saying people should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments.

