US Rapper Pell Releases New Single 'Jam'
New Orleans born artist, Pell, shares his latest single titled "JAM" - an upbeat, summer flowing cut produced by platinum hit maker, London on da Track. "JAM" speaks to Pell's career and his underdog mentality, having come from difficult circumstances and still rising to budding rap stardom while remaining himself.
