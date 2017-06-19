Two more tenants added to the roster ...

Two more tenants added to the roster at District at Eastover

The District at Eastover has announced two more additions to its mixed-use roster in Jackson as it moves toward filling what will be 125,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space in the 585,000-square-foot mixed use development between Meadowbrook Road and Eastover Drive along Interstate 55. Fine and Dandy, an upscale hamburger and snacks ... (more)

