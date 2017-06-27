Two Jackson City Council members remembered as dutiful servants as they take on new roles

Jackson citizens and leaders honored two of it's City Council members as they make their last decisions as representatives for the Capitol City. After 32 years of service, Councilwoman for Ward 7 Margret Barrett-Simon plans to seek new challenges while continuing to remain involved in city affairs, while the current President of the City Council and Representative Ward 6, Tyrone Hendrix plans to take on the role as executive director for the Mississippi Association of Educators.

