Two career criminals convicted of hom...

Two career criminals convicted of home invasion in Madison neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced today that Thaddeus LaThomas Jarvis aka "NO" and Gregory Ponell Trigg aka "Lucky", were convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping, house burglary and conspiracy. Jarvis was found guilty following a two-day trial and was sentenced to serve 35 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11) 15 hr trutrumpbelieber 8
Stolen items 21 hr Please Help 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program Jun 15 Callhoon 1
News Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by... Jun 12 marketing 1
lawyers Jun 8 needlawyer 1
News Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch... Jun 6 indict ed royce 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC