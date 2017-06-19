Two career criminals convicted of home invasion in Madison neighborhood
Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced today that Thaddeus LaThomas Jarvis aka "NO" and Gregory Ponell Trigg aka "Lucky", were convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping, house burglary and conspiracy. Jarvis was found guilty following a two-day trial and was sentenced to serve 35 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
