Tuscaloosa human trafficking suspect ...

Tuscaloosa human trafficking suspect arrested

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

"We knew some human trafficking was going on in the Tuscaloosa area based on an operation we conducted June 8th and 9th," Beams told WBRC. Authorities investigated a possible prostitution ring operating in the 4100 block of E McFarland Blvd more than a week ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11) 17 hr trutrumpbelieber 8
Stolen items 23 hr Please Help 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program Jun 15 Callhoon 1
News Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by... Jun 12 marketing 1
lawyers Jun 8 needlawyer 1
News Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch... Jun 6 indict ed royce 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC