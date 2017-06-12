The Plan for 7,000 Bodies Discovered Under a Mississippi Campus
Forrest Follet from Mississippi State University's Cobb Institute of Archaeology removes the soil from the lid of one the 35 graves uncovered during construction. As best as anyone can remember, the first bodies were discovered because the University of Mississippi Medical Center needed a new place to do laundry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|18 hr
|marketing
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Jun 6
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
|Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06)
|Jun 1
|Tracey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC