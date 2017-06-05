Teacher arrested after - graphic vide...

Teacher arrested after - graphic videos of her having sex with student' go viral

Amber Turnage, a former biology teacher at Provine High School in Jackson, Mississippi, US, was charged with six counts of sexual battery for having intercourse with and performing other sexual acts on the student. An attorney for the teen claimed the affair was discovered after several students reported Turnage, who is married with children, to school staff.

