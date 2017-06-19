Take a peek inside Frank Lloyd Wright houses recently on the market
Frank Lloyd Wright, whose 150th birthday is being celebrated this month with events around the country, was a prolific architect, but he is not credited with designing any buildings in Louisiana. His closest works to New Orleans were the Charnley Octagon Guesthouse and the Louis Sullivan Bungalow, both in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|trutrumpbelieber
|8
|Stolen items
|17 hr
|Please Help
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program
|Jun 15
|Callhoon
|1
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|Jun 12
|marketing
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC