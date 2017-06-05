Source: JPD
Jackson police have identified a suspect in the armed robbery and shooting that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition. 24-year-old Lorenzo Hemphill is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault that happened at Battery Sales and Services of Jackson on Tuesday.
