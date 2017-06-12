She's In Jail Because Gun Inside Purs...

She's In Jail Because Gun Inside Purse Went Off

USA Today reports on 05-26-2017 in Jackson, Mississippi, Story Headline " She's in jail after dropping purse - because gun inside it went off" A 58 year old woman from Philadelphia, Mississippi was in Lakeland Family Medicine Center on the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus Thursday when she had a mishap. The woman dropped her purse and the gun inside it discharged.

