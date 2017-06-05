Seraphim Solar seeking workers for Jackson plant
Approval by two "major residential solar finance companies for their installer networks," Sungage Financial and Sunnova, has opened the door for expansion of the plant, the Houston-based manufacturer said in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lawyers
|18 hr
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Tue
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
|Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06)
|Jun 1
|Tracey
|2
|Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne...
|May 28
|patosm
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC