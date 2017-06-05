Report suggests Russia hackers breach...

Report suggests Russia hackers breached voting software firm

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

A voter takes advantage of the lull in voting to cast her ballot, at the Chastain Middle School in -Jackson, Miss Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. WASHINGTON - Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election, according to a government intelligence report leaked Monday that suggests election-related hacking penetrated further into U.S. voting systems than previously known.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allergy Sufferers 16 hr Chris 3
News Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch... 20 hr indict ed royce 1
Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th! 22 hr KWright 1
News Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06) Jun 1 Tracey 2
News Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne... May 28 patosm 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC