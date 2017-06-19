Recent Runnels graduate commits to playing softball at Millsaps College
Micah Danos, a recent Runnels High School graduate, signed her intent to play softball for Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, during a ceremony held May 5 in the Catalano Gym on Runnels' main campus. Micah will be attending Millsaps on an academic scholarship.
