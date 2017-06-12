Police chief: Killings leave "gaping wounds in psyche"
JACKSON, Miss. -- A police chief says the slaying of a barber in front of customers and the discovery of a Jackson Chief Lee Vance said Monday that authorities don't know if the two crimes are related, but he called them both "shocking, bizarre, brutal, unacceptable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|Mon
|marketing
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Jun 6
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
|Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06)
|Jun 1
|Tracey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC