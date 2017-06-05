Owner of "Just For Kids" barbershop s...

Owner of "Just For Kids" barbershop shot to death

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

JACKSON, MS - Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning on Bailey Avenue. 49-year-old Johnny Brown was shot multiple times at "Just for Kids" barbershop and taken to UMMC where he died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Always wondering 20,924
lawyers Thu needlawyer 1
Allergy Sufferers Jun 6 Chris 3
News Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch... Jun 6 indict ed royce 1
Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th! Jun 6 KWright 1
News Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06) Jun 1 Tracey 2
News Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne... May 28 patosm 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,768 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC