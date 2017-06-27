Mississippi man takes Confederate fla...

Mississippi man takes Confederate flag fight to high court

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a Mississippi state flag is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the state's Confederate-themed flag to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 mill... 1 hr trump4everd 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
News This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l... Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
Miss Mississippi 2017 Jun 24 Calhoon 1
WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11) Jun 21 trutrumpbelieber 8
Stolen items Jun 20 Please Help 1
Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program Jun 15 Callhoon 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at June 28 at 5:27AM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC