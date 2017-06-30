Mississippi legislator wants law to prevent monument vandals
The damaged side of the Mississippi Freedom Trail marker at Bryant's Grocery on Money Road is seen on Monday, June 26, 2017, in Money, Miss. In late April, vandals bludgeoned the sign, damaging the vinyl cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin and Opiate Drug Summit in Jackson
|9 hr
|karkians
|1
|MHP Control Freaks are at it once again!
|23 hr
|calhoon
|2
|WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Just wondering
|9
|Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 mill...
|Thu
|Marry
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Miss Mississippi 2017
|Jun 24
|Calhoon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC