Mississippi Home of Your Own Homebuyer Workshop Set for Jackson
Mississippi Home of Your Own will sponsor a free, one-day homebuyer education workshop Sat., June 17, for any residents in Hinds and surrounding counties interested in buying a home. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Meeting Room at the Metrocenter Mall at 3645 Highway 80 West in Jackson.
