Innovate Mississippi launches new "Entrepreneur in Residence"...

Rich Sun, Jackson resident and member of the Innovate Mississippi Board of Directors, has been named "Entrepreneur in Residence" as part of a new program by Innovate Mississippi that is designed to support tech and innovation-based entrepreneurial development throughout the state.

