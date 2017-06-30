If Black lives truly matter a then Afrikans deserve reparations
In his two years out of prison, Troy Williams has been constantly on the move, making films and videos, lecturing at Ivy League colleges, meeting and working with prominent people - here, Dr. Cornel West. May our Divine Creator of and in all - and beloved ancestors from yesteryear and yesterday - find you and our extended family in healing spirit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin and Opiate Drug Summit in Jackson
|12 hr
|karkians
|1
|MHP Control Freaks are at it once again!
|Fri
|calhoon
|2
|WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Just wondering
|9
|Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 mill...
|Thu
|Marry
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Miss Mississippi 2017
|Jun 24
|Calhoon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC