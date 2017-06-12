Hinds Co. deputies disguised as mail ...

Hinds Co. deputies disguised as mail carriers arrest woman in drug bust

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A 29-year-old Jackson woman has been arrested after Hinds County deputies, disguised as mail carriers, busted her with 8 pounds of marijuana. Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says the package was shipped from Sacramento, California and was delivered to a home on Wood Village Drive in Jackson Tuesday morning.

