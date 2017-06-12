Hinds Co. deputies disguised as mail carriers arrest woman in drug bust
A 29-year-old Jackson woman has been arrested after Hinds County deputies, disguised as mail carriers, busted her with 8 pounds of marijuana. Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says the package was shipped from Sacramento, California and was delivered to a home on Wood Village Drive in Jackson Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|Jun 12
|marketing
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Jun 6
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
|Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06)
|Jun 1
|Tracey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC