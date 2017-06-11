Headless, burned human body found in ...

Headless, burned human body found in Mississippi

Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Jackson Police Department began an investigation into a "suspicious death" Saturday morning where a decapitated unidentified male was found. According to the JPD, at approximately 9:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a suspicious activity call on 1536 Deer Park Street.

