Episode 7: In Jesus' Name... We Legislate

Human Rights Campaign organized a rally and march on Sunday, May 1, 2016 from the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson to the Governor's Mansion to protest HB 1523 which was signed into law in April. There's been much progress for the LGBTQ community over the past decade: the legal debate over same-sex marriage has been resolved, popular culture has largely embraced gay and lesbian people, and transgender people are gaining legal recognition.

