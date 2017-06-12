Episode 7: In Jesus' Name... We Legislate
Human Rights Campaign organized a rally and march on Sunday, May 1, 2016 from the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson to the Governor's Mansion to protest HB 1523 which was signed into law in April. There's been much progress for the LGBTQ community over the past decade: the legal debate over same-sex marriage has been resolved, popular culture has largely embraced gay and lesbian people, and transgender people are gaining legal recognition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|21 hr
|marketing
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Jun 6
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
|Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06)
|Jun 1
|Tracey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC